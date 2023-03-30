The Associated Press is about to announce the men’s and women’s college basketball player and coach of the year awards.

The women’s awards will be announced on Thursday, the men’s on Friday.

The AP men’s player of the year was first awarded in 1961 to Ohio State’s Jerry Lucas, who made it a repeat the following season. Virginia’s Ralph Sampson is the only three-time winner, with Lew Alcindor, Bill Walton, David Thompson and Lucas winning it twice.

Kentucky’s Oscar Tschiebwe won it last season.

UConn’s Rebecca Lobo won the inaugural women’s AP player of the year award in 1995 and South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston won it last year. UConn’s Breanna Stewart is the only three-time winner.

UCLA’s John Wooden won the first AP coach of the year award in 1967 and went on to earn it four more times. Indiana’s Bobby Knight won it three times and among active coaches, Virginia coach Tony Bennett and Kansas coach Bill Self each of have won twice.

Tommy Lloyd won AP coach of the year last season, his first as Arizona’s coach.

UConn’s Geno Auriemma won the first women’s coach of the year award in 1995 and won it eight more times. Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw is next closest with four coach of the year awards and LSU’s Kim Mulkey won it last year after taking it home twice while at Baylor.

Here’s how the process works:

WHO ARE THE VOTERS?

The men’s panel is made up of 58 media members who regularly cover college basketball and vote in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The women’s panel consists of 28 media members. The voting panel includes local beat writers at newspapers big and small, along with national media.

WHEN DO THEY CAST THEIR VOTES?

Voting is done at the conclusion of the regular season and before the NCAA Tournament starts. Voting is based on regular season performance, so a poor showing in March Madness has no bearing.

HOW ARE THE VOTERS SELECTED?

AP staff members invite writers or broadcasters who are AP members to be a part of the poll. Voters are approved by AP editors.

