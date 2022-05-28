AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – It’s all about the kids and the community for Johnston, South Carolina native Antonio Hamilton when he’s off the field during off-season.

Saturday, Hamilton hosted his fourth ‘kids camp’ at his alma mater Strom Thurmond High School. Once again, he brought along former South Carolina State teammates and NFL teammates that he’s met along his seven year professional playing career.

This was the first camp he’s been able to host since before the pandemic in 2019. There were presumably more than 300 total campers to come out for this years’ Memorial Day weekend event.

” Yeah it’s been a blessing man, the last time I had this in 19, I had about 150 kids maybe this year it’s looking like I’m at about like 300 or 300 plus,” said Hamilton. “So big shout out to my community and the entire CSRA, for coming out and supporting this cause and participating with everything that we have going on with the A.L.I.T.E. Foundation,” he added.

One of this years NFL guest was Allendale-Fairfax native and Clemson standout, Bashaud Breeland who won a Super Bowl in 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

” It goes a long way man, growing up in poverty or something like that you never really have role models of this statue, and to finally see someone make it out of the same situation that they did I feel like it’s really good for them,” said Breeland.