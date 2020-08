AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The decision became clear to Aiken senior RJ Felton following a weekend of travel team basketball, and after a long and strenuous recruiting process he knew wanted his career to continue on the hardwood at Eastern Carolina University.

Felton chooses the Pirates over a list of Division-1 schools, such as North Carolina A&T, Elon, College of Charleston and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Full interview below: