(WJBF) — Kevin Kisner will be the elder statesman for the United States Team at the 2022 Presidents Cup. The Aiken, South Carolina native, 38, is the oldest member of what is the youngest Team USA to ever compete in the event. Kisner is one of six captain’s picks from U.S. captain Davis Love III.

This will be the second time Kisner has represented Team USA in the Presidents Cup. He finished with a 2-0-2 record in 2017 as Team USA rolled over the International Team, 19-11, at Liberty National in New Jersey. Kisner won a pair of matches with partner Phil Mickelson, halving another, along with his singles match.

“To have the opportunity to play for Davis, who is a good friend of mine, and all the great Captains is a thrill of a lifetime so I am looking forward to the opportunity,” said Kisner. He is keenly aware of the youth movement he will team up with. “Well I am the oldest guy on the team, so hopefully I can bring some experience and realize its just golf and enjoy it. Last time I put so much pressure on myself to succeed and play well, which I obviously want to do this time, but I want to enjoy the experience and its a heck of a week,” said Kisner.

The 2022 Presidents Cup will be played at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina the week of September 20-25. Kisner has family in the area, and the close proximity to Aiken means he expects plenty of friends and family to make the short trip. “You get to represent your country, and being close to home it’s just going to be a phenomenal week and I look forward to hanging out with friends and family and doing it right,” said Kisner.

In the official team release on presidentscup.com, Love III said Kisner’s stellar match-play record, and success at Quail Hollow factored in to his selection. “There are a lot of great players who excel in match play, but Kevin Kisner thrives off of this format and I know he is eager to compete at Quail Hollow. As a South Carolina native and one of the more popular players on TOUR, he will bring some vocal fans with him and help to build an atmosphere that our team embraces,” said Love III.

Love III used his other captain’s picks for Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young. They are joined by the six automatic qualifiers which include Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, PGA champion Justin Thomas, Sam Burns and Tony Finau.

The International Team is captained by former Masters champion Trevor Immelman. The United States has won nine-straight versus the International Team, which is comprised of non-European based players, in contrast to the Ryder Cup.