Aiken High volleyball heads to state championship with wild comeback win

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken High School volleyball team has waited a year for a chance at revenge against Hilton Head.

They got just that on Tuesday night, as the Hornets beat the Seahawks 3-2 in the South Carolina High School League Lower State Finals.

Aiken trailed 2-0 to the defending state champions, who have ended Aiken’s season in the playoffs the last two years. But the Hornets battled back to win three-straight games.

Aiken will play Pickens on Saturday, November 6 at 6 p.m. at Dreher High School for the SCHSL 4A state championship.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories