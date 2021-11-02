Aiken High volleyball heads to state championship with wild comeback win

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken High School volleyball team has waited a year for a chance at revenge against Hilton Head.

They got just that on Tuesday night, as the Hornets beat the Seahawks 3-2 in the South Carolina High School League Lower State Finals.

Aiken trailed 2-0 to the defending state champions, who have ended Aiken’s season in the playoffs the last two years. But the Hornets battled back to win three-straight games.

Aiken will play Pickens on Saturday, November 6 at 6 p.m. at Dreher High School for the SCHSL 4A state championship.