AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) -Jared Allison is a 3x All-Region and 3x All-State swimmer for the Aiken Green Hornets and he has won multiple individual state championships. He swims on multiple teams and has even been an assistant coach, but he also excels in the classroom. For his hard work as an honor student who is ranked in the top 50 in his senior class, Jared Allison has been named this week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete.

Jared’s parents say he’s always worked hard and they have seen a lot of growth from him as a swimmer, but it is the legacy he is leaving behind that makes them most proud. “A lot of people don’t know that he swims or what a good swimmer he is,” says Jared’s mom Christine, “he’s come a long way.”

“A lot of times you hear about football and basketball or other sports like,” says Jared’s father Jeffrey, “but the swimmers work very hard.” Jared agrees noting that his favorite part of the sport is “being able to teach it to the next generations.” His parents aren’t the only ones in awe of what he has accomplished, Jared’s coaches say he has grown into quite the leader on the team.

“In the past 3 years, I’ve watched Jared… step into being our leader of the team,” says Southern Tide Swim Club head coach Jennifer Bowers, “he helped kids all the way from like 4 years old to 18 years old, so it’s been really great to see him step into that role throughout the years.” Jared’s coach at Aiken high seconded his growth and spoke about how it sets an example for others. “It shows these other kids on the team that there’s more to aspire to than just being fast,” says head coach Lance Knowles, “hopefully it sets a goal for these other kids coming up behind him to try to get there as well.”

Jared has not decided on a college yet, but he says he plans to swim at the next level. He then hopes to pursue a career as a pilot. A big congratulations to Jared Allison and his family/coaches on being named this week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete of the Week!