AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated.

According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago, and was a school-level decision.

Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019.

He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named All-State as a senior quarterback in 2005.

It’s unknown at this time why Paige was let go.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to update this story.