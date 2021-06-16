Aiken community mourns passing of golf icon Jackie Seawell

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina men’s golf family mourns the passing of Jackie Seawell, a golf icon in the Palmetto State. Seawell died surrounded by his family on Monday.



A native of Anderson, S.C., Seawell played for the Gamecocks from 1960-64, earning four letters and serving as team captain. He was crowned champion of the South Carolina Intercollegiate in 1964. Seawell also helped lead South Carolina to the 1964 ACC Championship. He shot 146 (74-72) at Forest Lake Country Club to finish T-4th as all five players in the lineup finished in the top-20 for the Gamecocks. South Carolina made its first NCAA Championship appearance in program history as well that season.



Seawell’s three sons, Jay, Daniel and David, all went on to play for the Gamecocks as well. David was a three time All-American (1994-96) and is one of just four players in program history to earn All-America status three times. Jay just wrapped up his 19th season as the head men’s golf coach at Alabama where he won back-to-back NCAA titles in 2013 and 2014.



For the last 50 years, Jackie has selflessly served the game of golf becoming a decorated PGA Professional. He worked at several clubs over the years including serving as the Director of Golf at Sage Valley in Aiken, S.C. A member of the South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame, Seawell worked with many players throughout the years including three-time All-American Matt NeSmith who is currently playing on the PGA TOUR.



His many contributions to the game of golf, specifically in the state of South Carolina, are endless.



The family will receive friends Friday, June 18, 2021, from noon to 1:30 p.m. (ET) at The McDougald Funeral Home in Anderson. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. Stephen Bunn officiating. There will also be a memorial service Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Aiken, with the Rev. Dr. W. Timothy McClendon officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the S.C. Junior Golf Foundation (www.scgolf.org), PGA Golf Emergency Relief Fund (www.PGA.org), or St. John’s United Methodist Church in Aiken.



Seawell’s full obituary can be found here.

