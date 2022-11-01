The Aiken Hornets defeated their cross-town rivals from South Aiken, 3-1, to claim the South Carolina High School League 4A Upper State Championship. Aiken will play North Myrtle Beach in the 4A State Championship on Saturday, November 5 at Dreher High School in Columbia, S.C.

Aiken won the first set 25-22, before the Thoroughbreds evened the match with a 28-26 win in the second set. The Hornets swept the next two sets, 25-18 and 25-13 to close out the match.

Boasting seven seniors, Aiken has now won 31 straight matches for a combined 39-2 record on the season. A victory on Saturday will give them 40 wins on the season. Aiken defeated top-ranked Pickens on the road in the Upper State semifinal last week. Pickens defeated Aiken in the 4A state championship last season, before realignment put 4A Region 4 in the Upper State bracket this season.

South Aiken, with no seniors on the roster, upset Greenville on the road to reach the Upper State finals. The Thoroughbreds and head coach Cassie McKie finish with a record of 30-7-1.