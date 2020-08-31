Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Web Exclusives
Coronavirus
County Content
Crime News
CSRA News
Special Reports
Georgia News
South Carolina News
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
CSRA Traffic
Business & Consumer
Science & Technology
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
Lottery Results
Talk Back 6
Weather
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
George Said It Would
Freddy The Forecaster
Request A Talk
Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
College Sports
Professional Sports
Local Sports
Junior Golf
Masters Report
Community
Caring For Aging Parents
Caring for Carolina
Children First
Community Calendar
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Your Hometown
Lifestyle
Animals and Pets
CSRA Entertainment
Food and Cooking
Health
U.S. & World Entertainment
Horoscopes
Features
Adopt a Pet
Contests
Cyber Insider
Destination Vacation
The Dish
Hispanic Heritage Month
In Your Neighborhood
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Request A Tour
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
What’s On
WJBF Live
ABC News Live Stream
Programming Guide
Rescan for antenna viewers
Search
Search
Search
ACC Football
ACC announces kickoff times for first 2 weeks of football season
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Allendale Elementary to hold groundbreaking for new wing
Temporary lane closure on Flowing Wells Road scheduled
Video
Man wanted for aggravated assault at Augusta apartment
Man dead following explosion in Aiken
Boil water advisory in effect for certain Valley Public Service Authority customers
Community Baby Shower scheduled Saturday in Fairfax
Video
How COVID-19 guidelines are working at local football games
Video
Long-time NewsChannel 6 family member, Mary Jones, retires after 51 years
Video
Car accident on I-20 near Riverwatch exit
Gallery
Man wanted for aggravated assault at Augusta apartment
Professor who allegedly pretended to be Black her entire career loses classes amid investigation
Jacob Blake appears from his hospital bed via video for first court appearance on sexual assault charge
Video
Bond denied for man accused of hitting, dragging Richmond County Deputy during traffic stop
Melton denied bond in Augusta Code Enforcement Officer death case
Video
Gang-member rapper sentenced to federal prison for illegal Possession of a Firearm
Watch: Car plows through NYC crowd protesting death of Daniel Prude
Video
LGBT activists stage play to protest murder of transgender woman
Video
Grovetown U.S. Army Major pleads guilty to child pornography production
Pres. Trump urges coronavirus vigilance for Labor Day at White House briefing
Video
Professor who allegedly pretended to be Black her entire career loses classes amid investigation
Jacob Blake appears from his hospital bed via video for first court appearance on sexual assault charge
Video
Tennessee Kroger hires woman who was living in car outside supermarket: ‘I can’t even put it in words’
Video
Model projects 288,000 US COVID-19 deaths this year as best-case scenario
Video
COVID hoarding hits ammunition supplies
Video
Fort Stewart soldier suspended for anti-Semitic ‘joke’ on TikTok
Woman who died in February gets letter saying she’s positive for COVID-19
Mini Buckingham Palace mobile home now taking reservations
Football Friday Night | Week 1
Video
Gamecocks announce football mini-plans and seat selection details
Sweeney, Smart named to Dodd Trophy watch list
Richmond County Schools kick off football season with safety guidelines
ARC & Harlem softball teams spread message of positivity through sportsmanship
Video
Game Night Live 2020 Schedule
Georgetown coaching great John Thompson dead at 78
ARC alum Greyson Sigg secures spot at U.S. Open with 2nd place at Korn Ferry Championship
Football Friday Night 2020 Season Preview
Video
Trending Stories
Richmond County coroner responds to a reported fight at Azalea Park Apartments
Man wanted for aggravated assault at Augusta apartment
Suspect in custody; officer injured in hit and run at Raceway gas station on Wrightsboro Rd.
Video
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
Gang-member rapper sentenced to federal prison for illegal Possession of a Firearm
Man dead following explosion in Aiken