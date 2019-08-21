7 ft. 300 lb. Zeus Frazier headlines Clash of the Titans pro kickboxing event

He stands 7 ft. tall, weighs more than 300 lbs., and he’s ready to fight.

‘Zeus’ Frazier will make his Pro K-1 Kickboxing debut this weekend in Augusta, Georgia. Frazier is headlining the Clash of the Titans event organized by local Mixed Martial Arts trainer Mark Greubel.

Greubel has been training Frazier for months, helping the fighter transition from a boxer to a kick-boxer. Frazier owns a 8-2 record as a boxer. He will square off against Mike Seymour, one of nine fights on the card Saturday night.

Also on the card, local fighter Jamon Cooke will be in action. Augusta’s Dominique Roundtree was scheduled to fight, but suffered an injury during training, forcing him to skip the event.

Clash of the Titans begins on Saturday, August 24 at 6 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Augusta. Tickets are $50.

Frazier claims to be the son of legendary world heavyweight champion boxer ‘Smokin’ Joe Frazier. He previously fought under the name Ernest Mazyck. His personal website, zeusmazyck.com does not mention a link to ‘Smokin’ Joe Frazier.

WJBF could not verify if Zeus’ claims were true. A popular wrestling website published an article on the subject linked below.

https://wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/heath-slater-is-training-a-7-foot-man-that-claims-to-be-the-son-of-legendary-boxer-smokin-joe-frazier/