Kisner Foundation in running for $750,000 MetLife MatchUp prize

Local PGA Tour player Kevin Kisner’s foundation is in the running for a $750,000 prize.
As part of the season-long MetLife MatchUp Challenge, the Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation won $15,000 earlier this year thanks to one of Kisner’s shots during his win at the WGC-Dell Match Play.
Kisner’s shot is one of 18 finalists for the $750,000 grand prize.
The Kisner Foundation was established in 2015 and has donated nearly $200,000 to local charities, including Children’s Place and University Hospital.
Voting runs through August 2, and voters can cast their choice up to 20 times per day.
To vote and view the contest rules, visit https://www.pgatour.com/metlife-matchup.html