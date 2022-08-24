The high school football seasons in Georgia and South Carolina are underway after an exciting start to the season in Week 1. Below are five takeaways from what we saw on Week 1 of Football Friday Night.

1. Georgia teams flexed their muscles over South Carolina opponents

There were technically five Georgia vs South Carolina matchups in Week 1, and all of them finished in favor of the teams representing the Peach State. Thursday night on Game Night Live, Augusta Christian, who play in the South Carolina Independent School Association league for travel purposes, topped Ridge Spring-Monetta, 28-7.

The Evans Knights took down North Augusta for the first time since 1997, 16-7, spoiling the debut of new Yellow Jackets’ head coach Matt Quinn. NAHS had won the previous six meetings. Knights’ quarterback DJ Walton was 7-of-9 passing for 180 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 101 yards on 19 carries. Evans wide receiver KD Dorsey had 111 receiving yards on just 3 catches, including the clinching touchdown.

Lakeside’s defense only allowed one first down and pitched a shutout against the Aiken Hornets, 32-0. In addition to the defensive performance, the Panthers’ special teams unit blocked four punts in the game.

Grovetown made the trip to South Carolina to take on Midland Valley and used their potent rushing attack to cruise past the Mustangs, 43-16. The Warriors’ combination of quarterback Amare Clark, and running backs Cardelle Rudolph and Joe Jean were too much for the Midland Valley defense.

The Laney Wildcats made it two shutouts for Georgia teams in border battles, with a 16-0 win over Strom Thurmond.

2. The Burke County vs Thomson ‘Battle at The Brickyard’ lived up to the hype

Fans from both programs gathered hours before kickoff to tailgate at the Bulldogs’ historic stadium and set the scene for what is certainly the early candidate for game of the year, as Burke County’s defense made a goal line stand in the final minute to secure a 24-21 over Thomson. The Bears’ win also marked career win No. 200 for head coach Eric Parker.

We already knew this game featured two of the best teams not only in the CSRA, but the state of Georgia, and it showed with the level of talent on the field. Thomson’s head coach Michael Youngblood already told us in the preseason that it was “state championship or bust” this season for the Bulldogs, so it’s no surprise he went for the win on the 4th & goal from the nine yard line, rather than attempt a field goal.

This game decided the region title a year ago, but with the new GHSA realignment, they are no longer in the same class, much less the same region. Burke County has moved up to 4A Region 3, while Thomson has moved down to 2A Region 4. Still, this game had a state championship type of feel.

3. South Aiken and Barnwell can run the ball, while Saluda slings it through the air

The Thoroughbreds avenged a 40-0 loss to Silver bluff in 2021, with a 36-14 win in Petticoat Junction. South Aiken enters the season with a stacked offensive line and the two-headed monster rushing attack of junior quarterback Terrence Smith and sophomore running back Jevon Edwards. Smith, who converted from wide receiver to quarterback just before last season started, racked up 120 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, mixing in 39 yards passing. Edwards, who was a 1,000+ rusher as a freshman last season, finished with 263 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Barnwell showed why they are once again ranked in the top 10 in 2A, making easy work of Williston-Elko, 47-6 on Thursday night. Dwayne Garrick took the starters out with plenty of time left to play, but we saw why Tyler Smith is on the list of candidates to be South Carolina’s Mr. Football this season. Smith had a 142 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. Wide receiver Clay Pender also had a big night for Barnwell.

Saluda in No. 3 in class 2A, and with good reason. The Tigers disposed of Mid-Carolina 42-7. Stewart Young has a potent offense at his disposal, led by quarterback Jonah McCrary

4. Area 1A teams look to once again contend for state titles

In South Carolina, Bamberg-Ehrhardt enters a new era under longtime program assistant Corey Crosby. The Red Raiders look to be picking up right where they left off from the success under Robert Williams which saw them win back-to-back 1A Region 6 titles, and reach the semifinals in 2020 and state championship game in 2021. Bamberg-Ehrhardt shutout Edisto 34-0 in Week 1 and are ranked No. 2 in the South Carolina media prep poll. Wagener-Salley also earned votes for the top 10 with their 22-8 win over Allendale-Fairfax.

In Georgia, class 1A saw a big shakeup with the GHSA realignment moving to Division I & Division II sub-classes.

Swainsboro is in 1A Region 2 Division I, and the Tigers snapped Metter’s 24 game regular season winning streak, 21-7. Swainsboro stuck to the ground game, as quarterback Ty Adams rushed for 77 yards, and running back Quin Brown had 75 yards, accounting for most of Swainsboro’s offense. Jonorian Foots and Da’ruis Phillips had 3.5 sacks and four tackles for losses between them. Swainsboro will get a big test in Week 2 on the road at Washington County.

1A Division II No. 7 Lincoln County beat Bryan County 23-21. Lincoln County stopped a two-point conversion with 5:35 left, leaving the Red Devils ahead 21-20, then tagged Bryan County for a safety with 1:25 left. Freshman running back Kelby Glaze rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown, and Semaj Jenkins rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Quarterback Trey Huff and running back Franklin Brown were injured in the first half and didn’t return. Lincoln County is at McCormick in Week 2.

Washington-Wilkes jumped to No. 10 in 1A Division II with a 28-7 win over East Laurens. LB Trace Callaway was in on 11 tackles as Washington-Wilkes allowed 0 yards rushing. Andrew Meech had more than 140 yards passing with two touchdowns. Desmond Cofer scored two touchdowns, one a 45-yard reception.

5. Harlem and Hephzibah look to be the local teams to beat in 3A Region 4

Harlem has 22 seniors on the roster and head coach Mark Boiter hopes to bring home the program’s first region title since 1974. Harlem put on an impressive performance in their 27-7 win on the road at Greenbrier. Bulldogs quarterback Ryan Newman was 6-of-12 passing for 67 yards and a touchdown, which came on a spectacular grab from wide receiver Jon Jon Howard. Harlem used five different ball carriers besides for 170 yards and two touchdowns. The play of the game came from senior linebacker Jordan Bowers when his quarterback sack forced a fumble and he picked it up in stride for a 70 yard touchdown.

Hephzibah went on the road as well, knocking off Westside 32-3. Quarterback Jalen Patrick connected with wide receiver Eric Grant several times, while Rebs’ running back Telly Johnson averaged an absurd 26.2 yards per carry. Johnson had 131 yards and a touchdown on just 5 carries. Hephzibah is on the road at Laney in Week 2.