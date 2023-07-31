Augusta’s highest-rated high school basketball prospect, Grovetown High School’s Derrion Reid, will not be playing his senior season in the Augusta-area.

Reid’s head coach at Grovetown, Darren Douglas, confirmed with WJBF News Channel 6 that Reid is transferring to play at Prolific Prep in California. Prolific Prep already boasts several of the nation’s top-ranked recruits, including fellow five-star prospects AJ Dybantsa, Tyran Stokes, Mikey Lewis and Zoom Diallo.

A 6’7 forward/wing, Reid is ranked as the No. 15 player in the 2024 class by ESPN. He has a long list of NCAA Division I offers already, including Xavier, Kansas State, Florida State, Texas, Providence, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and South Carolina to name a few.

Reid led Grovetown to the program’s first ever Georgia High School Association 6A state championship his sophomore season. He was named the 6A Region 2 Player of the Year his junior season.

Reid spent this summer drawing plenty more attention on the travel circuit with Memphis, Tennessee-based Team Thad, including another strong showing at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, South Carolina. Reid spent the previous summer with The Skill Factory in the Nike EYBL.

Coach Douglas told WJBF News Channel 6 he his happy for Reid and what the future holds for him.