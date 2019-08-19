3-2 win over Greensboro sets up big series with Asheville on Tuesday

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – The Augusta GreenJackets (67-57, 31-25) defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers (73-51, 29-26) by a final score of 3-2 on Sunday. The win for the GreenJackets, combined with the Asheville Tourists loss, puts the GreenJackets only one-game back of 1st place with 14 games left in the regular season.

The GreenJackets will host the Tourists for three games starting on Tuesday night at SRP Park.

While Keaton Winn continued his greatness on the mound, the GreenJackets offense went to work for him in the 3rd inning. A fielder’s choice for Logan Wyatt scored a run, and the Jackets had a 1-0 lead. Wyatt came up again in the 5th inning and delivered a run on a sacrifice fly to give Augusta a 2-0 advantage. The Jackets grabbed another run in the inning on an RBI single for Ricardo Genoves, and it brought the lead to 3-0.

Keaton Winn allowed a run in the 6th inning on a Ji-hwan Bae double to make it 3-1. That was all the scoring Greensboro could come up with off Winn. He goes seven-innings for the 2nd straight outing and allows just one-run while collecting his 7th win of the season.

In the 8th inning, Greensboro tightened the score at 3-2 thanks to an RBI single for Fabricio Macias. The Grasshoppers threatened with the winning run in the 9th, but could not score, and the Jackets go on to win by a final of 3-2.

Player of the Game: Keaton Winn, 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 7 K

Keaton Winn delivered another seven-inning performance on the mound. It was the 2nd consecutive game he’s been able to do that, and he lowers his ERA to 3.18 this year.

Tuesday’s Game: 7:05 PM vs Asheville Tourists (Colorado Rockies), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina