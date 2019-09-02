3-2 win over Columbia seals up 1st playoff berth since 2013

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: For the first time since 2013, the Augusta GreenJackets (76-61, 40-29) are heading to the South Atlantic League Playoffs. After their 3-2 win on Sunday night against the Columbia Fireflies (52-83, 28-41) the Jackets will face the Lexington Legends in the South Atlantic League South Championship Series. The GreenJackets edge out the Asheville Tourists for the 2nd Half Championship.

The GreenJackets will take on the Lexington Legends at SRP Park for Game 1 of the SALSCS on Wednesday, September 4th at 7:05 p.m. Fans can get tickets at the following link: http://bit.ly/2NJyaZj. Fans can also head to the SRP Park Box Office or they can call (803) 349-WINS.

The Jackets scored in the 1st inning for the 3rd consecutive night when Frankie Tostado went deep to right field. With the wind blowing in, Tostado still smacked his 18th home run of the year and it gave the Jackets a 2-0 lead.

After Preston White threw two scoreless innings to start the game, Seth Corry took over in the 3rd. Columbia tacked a run-off Corry in the 4th on a Phil Capra sacrifice fly. It made the score 2-1. Then, in the 5th inning, Nick Conti’s solo home run tied the score at two.

In the 5th inning, Corry passed Elvin Hernandez on the All-Time Greenjackets strikeout list. He’ll finish with 172 for his career. After the Tostado 1st inning home run, the GreenJackets didn’t have another hit until the 8th inning. It was an Andres Angulo triple off the right field wall.

Mikey Edie came up next and singled on the first pitch he saw to give the Jackets a 3-2 advantage. In the 9th inning it was Bryce Tucker to shut the door. A three-up, three down 9th inning gave the Jackets the victory, and sent them to the clubhouse to celebrate.

Player of the Game: Andres Angulo, 1-3, R

He only had one hit, but it was one of the biggest of the night. His triple got the Augusta offense back in business and Mikey Edie’s single right after was the go-ahead run.

Tomorrow’s Game: 2:05 PM vs Columbia Fireflies (New York Mets), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (COL) RHP Daison Acosta (1-4, 3.42 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Trenton Toplikar (5-2, 3.02 ERA)

Trenton Toplikar takes the ball in the final game of the regular season on Monday afternoon. Toplikar has been outstanding since joining the GreenJackets in early July. In his nine starts with the GreenJackets, he is holding opponents to a .214 batting average. Over his last three starts, he has gone at least six-innings. In his last start against the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox) on August 28th, he allowed just two runs, and he finished with a career high eight strikeouts. Toplikar started the 2019 season with the San Jose Giants and had a 3.98 ERA over 54.1 innings while there. The right hander was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 2018 MLB Draft out of UC Riverside. He was a 16th round pick.

The GreenJackets will see Daison Acosta for the 1st time this season on Monday. Acosta has made 10 starts this year for Columbia, and in his last five outings he’s been lights out. He has an ERA of 2.67 in those starts as he has gone at least five-innings each time. Acosta started the 2019 campaign with the Short-Season Brooklyn Cyclones. While there, he finished with a 0.98 ERA over 18.1 innings. Acosta also had 25 strikeouts to just six walks with Brroklyn. He was signed by the New York Mets in 2016 as an International Free Agent from Paraiso, Dominican Republic.