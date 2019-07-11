24th Annual Nike Peach Jam returns to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The 24th annual Nike Peach Jam tipped off at the Riverview Park Activites Center.

Players from all over the world on many different basketball teams from around the United States are going to be in North Augusta for the next several days.

Tickets for Peach Jam are $15 each day. The tournament lasts from July 10 until July 14. Games start July 10 at 2:00 p.m. You can buy tickets at the door at the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta (100 Riverview Park Dr, North Augusta, SC 29841).