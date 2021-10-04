2021 MLB Playoff and World Series schedule announced

The 2021 MLB postseason is on deck. The AL Wild Card Game will be telecast exclusively on ESPN and also available via the ESPN App. ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2021 MLB Postseason games, including the Wild Card Games.

• Complete playoff bracket and schedule

All games telecast on MLB Network, TBS, FOX and FS1 will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.

A = Involves club with best record; B = Not involving club with best record

* – if necessary

WILD CARD GAMES

Presented by Hankook

Tuesday, Oct. 5

• Yankees v. Red Sox (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Oct. 6

• Cardinals v. Dodgers (TBS, 8 p.m. ET)

DIVISION SERIES

Presented by Good Sam

Best-of-five

Thursday, Oct. 7

• White Sox v. Astros, Game 1 (FS1, 4 p.m. ET)

• Winner of AL WC Game v. Rays, Game 1 (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Friday, Oct. 8

• White Sox v. Astros, Game 2 (MLBN, 2 p.m. ET)

• Braves v. Brewers, Game 1 (TBS, 4:30 p.m. ET)

• Winner of AL WC Game v. Rays, Game 2 (FS1, 7 p.m. ET)

• Winner of NL WC Game v. Giants, Game 1 (TBS, 9:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Oct. 9

• Braves v. Brewers, Game 2 (TBS, 5 p.m. ET)

• Winner of NL WC Game v. Giants, Game 2 (TBS, 9 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Oct. 10

• Rays v. Winner of AL WC Game, Game 3 (MLBN, 4 p.m. ET)

• Astros v. White Sox, Game 3 (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Monday, Oct. 11

• Rays v. Winner of AL WC Game, Game 4* (FS1 or MLBN)

• Astros v. White Sox, Game 4* (FS1 or MLBN)

• Giants v. Winner of NL WC Game, Game 3 (TBS)

• Brewers v. Braves, Game 3 (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 12

• Giants v. Winner of NL WC Game, Game 4* (TBS)

• Brewers v. Braves, Game 4* (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 13

• Winner of AL WC Game v. Rays, Game 5* (FS1)

• White Sox v. Astros, Game 5* (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 14

• Winner of NL WC Game v. Giants, Game 5* (TBS)

• Braves v. Brewers, Game 5* (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Best-of-seven

Presented by loanDepot

Friday, Oct. 15

• ALCS Game 1 (FOX)

Saturday, Oct. 16

• ALCS Game 2 (FOX or FS1)

• NLCS Game 1 (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 17

• NLCS Game 2 (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 18

• ALCS Game 3 (FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 19

• NLCS Game 3 (TBS)

• ALCS Game 4 (FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 20

• ALCS Game 5* (FS1)

• NLCS Game 4 (TBS)

Thursday, Oct. 21

• NLCS Game 5* (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 22

• ALCS Game 6* (FS1)

Saturday, Oct. 23

• NLCS Game 6* (TBS)

• ALCS Game 7* (FOX or FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 24

• NLCS Game 7* (TBS)

WORLD SERIES

Best-of-seven

Tuesday, Oct. 26

• World Series Game 1 – hosted by team with better record (FOX)

Wednesday, Oct. 27

• World Series Game 2 – hosted by team with better record (FOX)

Thursday, Oct. 28

• Travel Day

Friday, Oct. 29

• World Series Game 3 (FOX)

Saturday, Oct. 30

• World Series Game 4 (FOX)

Sunday, Oct. 31

• World Series Game 5* (FOX)

Monday, Nov. 1

• Travel Day*

Tuesday, Nov. 2

• World Series Game 6* – hosted by team with better record (FOX)

Wednesday, Nov. 3

• World Series Game 7* – hosted by team with better record (FOX)