2021 MLB Playoff and World Series schedule announced

The 2021 MLB postseason is on deck. The AL Wild Card Game will be telecast exclusively on ESPN and also available via the ESPN App. ESPN Radio will provide live national coverage of all 2021 MLB Postseason games, including the Wild Card Games.
• Complete playoff bracket and schedule
All games telecast on MLB Network, TBS, FOX and FS1 will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.
A = Involves club with best record; B = Not involving club with best record
* – if necessary
WILD CARD GAMES
Presented by Hankook
Tuesday, Oct. 5
• Yankees v. Red Sox (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Oct. 6
• Cardinals v. Dodgers (TBS, 8 p.m. ET)
DIVISION SERIES
Presented by Good Sam
Best-of-five
Thursday, Oct. 7
• White Sox v. Astros, Game 1 (FS1, 4 p.m. ET)
• Winner of AL WC Game v. Rays, Game 1 (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
Friday, Oct. 8
• White Sox v. Astros, Game 2 (MLBN, 2 p.m. ET)
• Braves v. Brewers, Game 1 (TBS, 4:30 p.m. ET)
• Winner of AL WC Game v. Rays, Game 2 (FS1, 7 p.m. ET)
• Winner of NL WC Game v. Giants, Game 1 (TBS, 9:30 p.m. ET)
Saturday, Oct. 9
• Braves v. Brewers, Game 2 (TBS, 5 p.m. ET)
• Winner of NL WC Game v. Giants, Game 2 (TBS, 9 p.m. ET)
Sunday, Oct. 10
• Rays v. Winner of AL WC Game, Game 3 (MLBN, 4 p.m. ET)
• Astros v. White Sox, Game 3 (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
Monday, Oct. 11
• Rays v. Winner of AL WC Game, Game 4* (FS1 or MLBN)
• Astros v. White Sox, Game 4* (FS1 or MLBN)
• Giants v. Winner of NL WC Game, Game 3 (TBS)
• Brewers v. Braves, Game 3 (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 12
• Giants v. Winner of NL WC Game, Game 4* (TBS)
• Brewers v. Braves, Game 4* (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 13
• Winner of AL WC Game v. Rays, Game 5* (FS1)
• White Sox v. Astros, Game 5* (FS1)
Thursday, Oct. 14
• Winner of NL WC Game v. Giants, Game 5* (TBS)
• Braves v. Brewers, Game 5* (TBS)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
Best-of-seven
Presented by loanDepot
Friday, Oct. 15
• ALCS Game 1 (FOX)
Saturday, Oct. 16
• ALCS Game 2 (FOX or FS1)
• NLCS Game 1 (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 17
• NLCS Game 2 (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 18
• ALCS Game 3 (FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 19
• NLCS Game 3 (TBS)
• ALCS Game 4 (FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 20
• ALCS Game 5* (FS1)
• NLCS Game 4 (TBS)
Thursday, Oct. 21
• NLCS Game 5* (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 22
• ALCS Game 6* (FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 23
• NLCS Game 6* (TBS)
• ALCS Game 7* (FOX or FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 24
• NLCS Game 7* (TBS)
WORLD SERIES
Best-of-seven
Tuesday, Oct. 26
• World Series Game 1 – hosted by team with better record (FOX)
Wednesday, Oct. 27
• World Series Game 2 – hosted by team with better record (FOX)
Thursday, Oct. 28
• Travel Day
Friday, Oct. 29
• World Series Game 3 (FOX)
Saturday, Oct. 30
• World Series Game 4 (FOX)
Sunday, Oct. 31
• World Series Game 5* (FOX)
Monday, Nov. 1
• Travel Day*
Tuesday, Nov. 2
• World Series Game 6* – hosted by team with better record (FOX)
Wednesday, Nov. 3
• World Series Game 7* – hosted by team with better record (FOX)