2021 Atlanta Falcons schedule released

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan passes against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The National Football League released the 2021 season schedule today. The Falcons have one primetime game this season on Thursday, Nov. 18 when they host the New England Patriots for Thursday Night Football.

Sports Radio 92.9 The Game will serve as the Falcons radio broadcast partner for the 2021 season. All 20 Falcons games (preseason and regular season) can be heard on 92.9 The Game (92.9 FM), with Wes Durham and Dave Archer calling the action.

For the second season, WAGA-TV (FOX 5 Atlanta) will serve as the club’s television broadcast partner. FOX 5 will locally broadcast two of the Falcons preseason games and 15 of the Falcons regular-season games.

Regular Season Schedule

WeekDateOpponentLocationTime/Network
Week 1Sun. Sept. 12vs. Philadelphia EaglesMercedes-Benz Stadium1 p.m. | FOX
Week 2Sun. Sept. 19at Tampa Bay BuccaneersRaymond James Stadium4:05 p.m. | FOX
Week 3Sun. Sept. 26at New York GiantsMetLife Stadium1 p.m. | FOX
Week 4Sun. Oct. 3vs. Washington Football TeamMercedes-Benz Stadium1 p.m. | FOX
Week 5Sun. Oct. 10vs. New York Jets (London)Tottenham Hotspur Stadium9:30 a.m. | NFLN/FOX 5
Week 6BYE
Week 7Sun. Oct. 24at Miami DolphinsHard Rock Stadium1 p.m. | FOX
Week 8Sun. Oct. 31vs. Carolina PanthersMercedes-Benz Stadium1 p.m. | FOX
Week 9Sun. Nov. 7at New Orleans SaintsMercedes-Benz Superdome1 p.m. | FOX
Week 10Sun. Nov. 14at Dallas CowboysAT&T Stadium1 p.m. | FOX
Week 11Thurs. Nov. 18vs. New England PatriotsMercedes-Benz Stadium8:20 p.m. | FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Week 12Sun. Nov. 28at Jacksonville JaguarsTIAA Bank Field1 p.m. | CBS
Week 13Sun. Dec. 5vs. Tampa Bay BuccaneersMercedes-Benz Stadium1 p.m. | FOX
Week 14Sun. Dec. 12at Carolina PanthersBank of America Stadium1 p.m. | FOX
Week 15Sun. Dec. 19at San Francisco 49ersLevi’s Stadium1 p.m. | CBS
Week 16Sun. Dec. 26vs. Detroit LionsMercedes-Benz Stadium1 p.m. | FOX
Week 17Sun. Jan. 2at Buffalo BillsHighmark Stadium1 p.m. | FOX
Week 18Sun. Jan. 9vs. New Orleans SaintsMercedes-Benz Stadium1 p.m. | FOX

