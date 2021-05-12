2021 Atlanta Falcons schedule released

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan passes against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The National Football League released the 2021 season schedule today. The Falcons have one primetime game this season on Thursday, Nov. 18 when they host the New England Patriots for Thursday Night Football.

Sports Radio 92.9 The Game will serve as the Falcons radio broadcast partner for the 2021 season. All 20 Falcons games (preseason and regular season) can be heard on 92.9 The Game (92.9 FM), with Wes Durham and Dave Archer calling the action.

For the second season, WAGA-TV (FOX 5 Atlanta) will serve as the club’s television broadcast partner. FOX 5 will locally broadcast two of the Falcons preseason games and 15 of the Falcons regular-season games.

Regular Season Schedule