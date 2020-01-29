2020 Ray Guy Award presentation

(WJBF) – The Ray Guy Award winner is announced each December live on ESPN during the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

This year’s recipient of the Ray Guy award is an outstanding young man and athlete.

Whether it’s flipping the field, pinning an opponent deep or finding a hole for a big fourth-down conversion, he can do it.

That’s Max Duffy, the best punter in America.

2019 was Duffy’s second season as a member of the Kentucky Wildcats after arriving in Lexington from his native Perth, Australia.