2020 Nike EYBL Peach Jam cancelled

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Nike Elite Youth Basketball League announces that 2020 the season will be cancelled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement is a huge economic blow to the CSRA, and is a detriment for that will not get to showcase some of the best high school basketball prospects in the country at the North Augusta Riverview Parks Activity Center.

The Nike EYBL Peach Jam Finals were set for July 12th through the 18th.

Nike EYBL released a statement on their website, it reads:

“As we continue to navigate the evolving impact of COVID-19, we are cancelling the remainder of the 2020 EYBL season.

This was not a decision taken lightly, but the health and safety of our athletes, families, fans and employees is our top priority. We look forward to bringing the EYBL back in 2021.

We understand EYBL has provided a platform for intense competition, showcased some of the sport’s greatest talent, and gathered a strong community to celebrate their shared love for the game. To fill the void of play, we are creating an access-only, online portal of game footage for coaches, launching in June. The 2020 EYBL athletes will always be part of the EYBL family.”