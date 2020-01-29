2020 Kicking Hall of Fame induction

(WJBF) – Each year, the Kicking Hall of Fame inducts one athlete.

Tonight, we learn the legacy of the 2020 inductee, Nile Kinnick.

Rick Sang is the founder and Director of the American Football Kicking Hall of Fame and ProKicker.com, and is a veteran and former FCS Championship winning college coach with over 35 years of experience in collegiate-level kicking instruction. He spoke during the induction…

“It is an honor to recognize the best of the best in football. The goal of the American Football Kicking Hall of Fame is to recognize individuals who have excelled in the kicking game and to educate the public on their historic contributions to American Football,” said Sang. “Out inductee for this year is Nile Kinnick. He was a scholar, an athlete and a soldier. He was a true All-American.”