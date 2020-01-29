2020 FCS Punter of the Year induction

(WJBF) – This football season, The Augusta Sports Council launched the inaugural FCS Punter of the Year Award to honor the nation’s top FCS division collegiate punter. The award seeks to identify its winner using many statistics with an emphasis on net punting average.

The 2019 All-American fifth-year punter shattered his own school record punting average by 2.2 yards in 2019. At 47.3 years, his average led the FCS in 2019. He will graduate with Bucknell’s top four single season punting averages. This outstanding season raised his career average to 44.5 yards. He was named to the 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List and received an invitation to the 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl. He has also excelled in the classroom as a double major in Biomedical Engineering and Engineering Management. He is the first football player to capture three-straight Patriot League Scholar Athlete of the Year Awards.

For these accomplishments and so many more, the Augusta Sports Council is proud to name Alex Pechin of Bucknell University the inaugural winner of the FCS Punter of the Year Award.