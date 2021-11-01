16 area high school teams prepare for first round of SCHSL football playoffs

16 Augusta-area teams have reached the South Carolina High School League state playoffs in football this season. Below are the matchups for the first round games to be played Friday, November 5. You can watch the highlights from the final regular season games on Week 11 of Football Friday Night, from October 29 here.

4A

Wilson vs South Aiken

Bluffton vs North Augusta

Hilton Head vs Aiken

Midland Valley vs Myrtle Beach

3A

Fox Creek vs Dillon

2A

Silver Bluff (bye)

Barnwell vs Marion

Andrew Jackson vs Saluda

1A

Williston-Elko vs Southside Christian

Wagener-Salley vs C.A. Johnson

Whitmire vs Ridge Spring-Monetta

Blackville-Hilda vs Lamar

McCormick vs Denmark-Olar

Hannah-Pamplico vs Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Allendale-Fairfax vs Green Sea-Floyd

