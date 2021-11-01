16 area high school teams prepare for first round of SCHSL football playoffs

16 Augusta-area teams have reached the South Carolina High School League state playoffs in football this season. Below are the matchups for the first round games to be played Friday, November 5. You can watch the highlights from the final regular season games on Week 11 of Football Friday Night, from October 29 here.
4A
Wilson vs South Aiken
Bluffton vs North Augusta
Hilton Head vs Aiken
Midland Valley vs Myrtle Beach
3A
Fox Creek vs Dillon
2A
Silver Bluff (bye)
Barnwell vs Marion
Andrew Jackson vs Saluda
1A
Williston-Elko vs Southside Christian
Wagener-Salley vs C.A. Johnson
Whitmire vs Ridge Spring-Monetta
Blackville-Hilda vs Lamar
McCormick vs Denmark-Olar
Hannah-Pamplico vs Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Allendale-Fairfax vs Green Sea-Floyd