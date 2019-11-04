14 Local high school teams enter South Carolina playoffs

Kiawah Island, S.C, - The Augusta University Men's Golf team remains in second place after the second round of the Kiawah Classic at Turtle Point (hosted by Charleston Southern). The Jags shot a combined 290 on the day and 573 through two rounds, good for -3 under par. #24 Auburn maintained their lead on the 21 team field, with a 556 (-20 under par) performance over two days, while College of Charleston moved into the three slot with a score of 574 (-2 under par).

McCullough Pickens found himself in a tie for third place overall at -4 under par and was the top Jag on the course, matching his first round score of -2 under par (70) for a combined 140. Alex van Wyk shot an even 72 on the day, but remained a top 10 individual as he is currently tied for seventh with a score of 141. Viktor Lindgren and Ben van Wyk remained deadlocked as they both shot a 74 (+2 over par) on the day and share a score of 146, good enough to be in the top 30. Gustav Andersson improved his game by three strokes, finishing the second round with a +2 performance and a two day total of 151.