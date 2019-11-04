14 Local high school teams enter South Carolina playoffs

The high school football playoffs are set in South Carolina, with 14 area teams earning a spot in the postseason. The complete South Carolina High School League brackets can be found here.
Below are playoff games for Friday, November 8:
4A:
North Myrtle Beach vs North Augusta
South Aiken vs Hartsville
3A:
Battery Creek vs Strom Thurmond
2A:
Hannah-Pamplico vs Barnwell
Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs Mullins
Fox Creek vs Gray Collegiate
Blacksburg vs Saluda
1A:
Wagener-Salley (First-round bye)
Blackville-Hilda (First-round bye)
Great Falls vs Ridge Spring-Monetta
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs Ware Shoals
Williston-Elko vs McCormick
Denmark-Olar vs Lake View