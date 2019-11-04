14 Local high school teams enter South Carolina playoffs

The high school football playoffs are set in South Carolina, with 14 area teams earning a spot in the postseason. The complete South Carolina High School League brackets can be found here.

Below are playoff games for Friday, November 8:

4A:

North Myrtle Beach vs North Augusta

South Aiken vs Hartsville

3A:

Battery Creek vs Strom Thurmond

2A:

Hannah-Pamplico vs Barnwell

Bamberg-Ehrhardt vs Mullins

Fox Creek vs Gray Collegiate

Blacksburg vs Saluda

1A:

Wagener-Salley (First-round bye)

Blackville-Hilda (First-round bye)

Great Falls vs Ridge Spring-Monetta

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs Ware Shoals

Williston-Elko vs McCormick

Denmark-Olar vs Lake View

