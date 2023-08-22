ATHENS, Ga. –— Fourteen Bulldogs, including a league high 10 on the First Team, were included on the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Team, according to a league announcement Tuesday.
Junior tight end Brock Bowers, junior receiver Ladd McConkey, junior tackle Amarius Mims, redshirt sophomore guard Tate Ratledge and junior Sedrick Van Pran were named to the First Team offense while sophomore lineman Mykel Williams, senior lineman Nazir Stackhouse, junior linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, sophomore safety Malaki Starks and junior defensive back Javon Bullard were voted to the defense’s First Team.
Second Team Bulldog selections included senior running back Kendall Milton, senior guard Xavier Truss, junior linebacker Smael Mondon and junior defensive back Kamari Lassiter.
The Bulldogs start their 2023 campaign at home versus UT Martin in Sanford Stadium on Sept. 2. ESPN+/SEC+ will cover the matchup at 6 p.m.
Seven Gamecocks Named to SEC Coaches Preseason All-Conference Teams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Seven University of South Carolina football players were named to the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, the SEC office announced today.
The Gamecocks placed three players on the first-team squad, including wide receiver Antwane Wells, Jr., punter Kai Kroeger and kickoff specialist Mitch Jeter.
Gamecocks earning spots on the third team unit were tight end Trey Knox, all-purpose back Dakereon Joyner, defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway and defensive back Marcellas Dial.
The Gamecocks will open the 2023 season in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 2, when they face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. Game time is set for 7:30 pm at Bank of America Stadium and the contest will be televised nationally on ABC.
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR – Malik Nabers, LSU
WR – Antwane Wells, South Carolina*
WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia*
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – JC Latham, Alabama
OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia
OL – Will Campbell, LSU
OL – Amarius Mims, Georgia
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Defense
DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
DL – Maason Smith, LSU
LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB – Harold Perkins, LSU
LB – Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB – Javon Bullard, Georgia
DB – Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
Special Teams
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
LS – Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
RB – Jase McClellan, Alabama
RB – Kendall Milton, Georgia
WR – Bru McCoy, Tennessee
WR – Evan Stewart, Texas A&M*
WR – Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt*
WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama*
TE – Mayson Taylor, LSU
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia*
OL – Emery Jones, LSU*
C – Beaux Limmer, Arkansas
AP – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
Defense
DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
DL – Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
DL – Deone Walker, Kentucky
DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB – JJ Weaver, Kentucky
DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB – Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
Special Teams
PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
KOS – Nathan Dibert, LSU
LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
THIRD TEAM
Offense
QB – Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB – Trevor Etienne, Florida
RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
WR – Luther Burden III, Missouri
WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M*
WR – Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama*
TE – Luke Deal, Auburn*
TE – Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*
TE – Michael Trigg, Ole Miss*
TE – Trey Knox, South Carolina*
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL – Eli Cox, Kentucky
OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss
OL –Kam Stutts, Auburn*
OL – Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee*
OL – Micah Pettus, Ole Miss*
C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee
AP – Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina
Defense
DL – Princely Umanmiellen, Florida
DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
DL – Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
DL – Tim Smith, Alabama*
DL – Darius Robinson, Missouri*
LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
LB – Jett Johnson, Mississippi State
LB – Chris Braswell, Alabama
DB – Marcellas Dial, South Carolina
DB – Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
DB – Jason Marshall, Florida
DB – Greg Brooks, LSU
Special Teams
PK – Cam Little, Arkansas
P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn*
P – Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt*
RS – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
LS – Slade Roy, LSU