ATHENS, Ga. –— Fourteen Bulldogs, including a league high 10 on the First Team, were included on the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Team, according to a league announcement Tuesday.

Junior tight end Brock Bowers, junior receiver Ladd McConkey, junior tackle Amarius Mims, redshirt sophomore guard Tate Ratledge and junior Sedrick Van Pran were named to the First Team offense while sophomore lineman Mykel Williams, senior lineman Nazir Stackhouse, junior linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, sophomore safety Malaki Starks and junior defensive back Javon Bullard were voted to the defense’s First Team.

Second Team Bulldog selections included senior running back Kendall Milton, senior guard Xavier Truss, junior linebacker Smael Mondon and junior defensive back Kamari Lassiter.

The Bulldogs start their 2023 campaign at home versus UT Martin in Sanford Stadium on Sept. 2. ESPN+/SEC+ will cover the matchup at 6 p.m.

Seven Gamecocks Named to SEC Coaches Preseason All-Conference Teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Seven University of South Carolina football players were named to the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, the SEC office announced today.

The Gamecocks placed three players on the first-team squad, including wide receiver Antwane Wells, Jr., punter Kai Kroeger and kickoff specialist Mitch Jeter.

Gamecocks earning spots on the third team unit were tight end Trey Knox, all-purpose back Dakereon Joyner, defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway and defensive back Marcellas Dial.

The Gamecocks will open the 2023 season in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 2, when they face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke’s Mayo Classic. Game time is set for 7:30 pm at Bank of America Stadium and the contest will be televised nationally on ABC.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR – Malik Nabers, LSU

WR – Antwane Wells, South Carolina*

WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia*

TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – JC Latham, Alabama

OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL – Will Campbell, LSU

OL – Amarius Mims, Georgia

C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Defense

DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

DL – Maason Smith, LSU

LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB – Harold Perkins, LSU

LB – Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB – Javon Bullard, Georgia

DB – Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Special Teams

PK – Will Reichard, Alabama

P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

LS – Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB – Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB – Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR – Bru McCoy, Tennessee

WR – Evan Stewart, Texas A&M*

WR – Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt*

WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama*

TE – Mayson Taylor, LSU

OL – Javon Foster, Missouri

OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia*

OL – Emery Jones, LSU*

C – Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

AP – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

Defense

DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DL – Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL – Deone Walker, Kentucky

DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB – JJ Weaver, Kentucky

DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB – Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

Special Teams

PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

KOS – Nathan Dibert, LSU

LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

THIRD TEAM

Offense

QB – Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB – Trevor Etienne, Florida

RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

WR – Luther Burden III, Missouri

WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M*

WR – Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama*

TE – Luke Deal, Auburn*

TE – Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss*

TE – Michael Trigg, Ole Miss*

TE – Trey Knox, South Carolina*

OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL – Eli Cox, Kentucky

OL – Jeremy James, Ole Miss

OL –Kam Stutts, Auburn*

OL – Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee*

OL – Micah Pettus, Ole Miss*

C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee

AP – Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina

Defense

DL – Princely Umanmiellen, Florida

DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL – Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

DL – Tim Smith, Alabama*

DL – Darius Robinson, Missouri*

LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

LB – Jett Johnson, Mississippi State

LB – Chris Braswell, Alabama

DB – Marcellas Dial, South Carolina

DB – Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

DB – Jason Marshall, Florida

DB – Greg Brooks, LSU

Special Teams

PK – Cam Little, Arkansas

P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn*

P – Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt*

RS – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

LS – Slade Roy, LSU