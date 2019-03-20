School Forecast

Bus Stop Forecast Wednesday, March 20, 2019

By:

Posted: Mar 20, 2019 07:13 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 20, 2019 07:13 AM EDT

Bus Stop Forecast Wednesday, March 20, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - AM: Mostly clear with temps in the low to mid 30s.

PM: Partlly cloudy with temps in the low to mid 60s.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center