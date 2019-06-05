Bus Stop Forecast Wednesday, June 5, 2019
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - AM: Mostly cloudy, temps upper 60s.
PM: Partly suny with showers and temps low 90s.
More Stories
Weird News
- Florida woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes