Bus Stop Forecast Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Augusta, Ga (WJBF) - THIS MORNING: Fog with showers. Temps in the upper 40s to low 50s.
THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy with rain. Highs in the low 60s.
- More grant money to juvenile court expands therapy for teens and parents before doing jail time
- Edgefield County murder arrest
- Look-Alike Websites: Emails lead to fake sites out to steal your personal information
- Dog foods recalled over possible vitamin D toxicity
