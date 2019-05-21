School Forecast

Bus Stop Forecast Tuesday, May 21, 2019

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 07:20 AM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 07:20 AM EDT

Bus Stop Forecast Tuesday, May 21, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - TODAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower, and a high near 94. Light and variable wind.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center