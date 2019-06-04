Bus Stop Forecast Tuesday, June 4, 2019
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - AM: Sun and clouds with temps in the upper 60s.
PM: Few showers and a storm with temps in the low 90s.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Walmart extends debt-free college benefits to high schoolers
- Walmart giving away 1.2 million donuts for National Donut Day
- Stolen gun from Aiken recovered at traffic stop; person of interest in several shootings arrested
- 2020 Augusta National Women's Amateur ticket applications now open
Weird News
- Florida woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes