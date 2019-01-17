School Forecast

Bus Stop Forecast Thursday, January 17, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - AM: Clear and cold with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s.

PM: Partly sunny with a few showers. Highs in the low 60s.

