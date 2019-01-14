School Forecast

Bus Stop Forecast Monday, January 14, 2019

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 07:12 AM EST

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 07:12 AM EST

Bus Stop Forecast Monday, January 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - AM: Cloudy with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s.

PM: Mostly cloudy with temps in the low 50s.

