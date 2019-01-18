School Forecast

Bus Stop Forecast Friday, January 18, 2019

By:

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 07:34 AM EST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 07:34 AM EST

Bus Stop Forecast Friday, January 18, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - AM: Mostly cloudy with temps in the mid to upper 40s.

PM: Mostly cloudy with temps in the low to mid 60s. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center