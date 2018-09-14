WJBF Scholar Athlete: Evans' Morgan Johnson Video

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) - Morgan Johnson is one of the best softball players in the CSRA.

The Evans senior has helped resurrect the Knights program, leading them back to the Elite 8 last season for the first time in eight years. Johnson has been named First-Team All-Region the past two seasons and through 17 games this year, she's batting .385 with a team-high four home runs.

However, Johnson isn't just a star on the diamond. She's also in the top ten percent of her class academically with a 3.9 GPA.

"What motivates me is my family because they support me through everything," Johnson said. "Also, for myself. I want to make all my family proud and myself proud, so that's what motivates me."

"I wish I could take credit, but it's all her," Morgan's mother, Estella Johnson, said. "She's self-driven, a hard worker and dedicated."

"When I asked her to send me her GPA the other day, and I saw that 3.9 number, just understanding as much as she misses because of softball and as much work as we put in on the field, and she's able to maintain that average and work that hard, that's just awesome," Evans softball coach, Ricky Beale, said.

Johnson is verbally committed to Clemson University, where she's excited to be part of the Tigers' inaugural softball team in 2020.