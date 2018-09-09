WJBF Scholar Athlete: Aquinas' Ferris Lowery, Jr.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Ferris Lowery, Jr. has established himself as one of the most outstanding scholar-athletes in the CSRA.
The Aquinas senior is one of the top students in his class, and he's a three-sport varsity athlete.
Lowery is a two-way starter on the football team, won a state championship as a member of the basketball team last season and competes in track & field. Lowery is committed to being a role model for his teammates and four younger siblings and credits his parents for providing a great example.
"Most definitely my parents," Lowery, Jr. said. "They push me the hardest. They help me manage my time. They push me in the classroom, on the field and to be my best [in everything]."
"He's one of our motivations," Ferris' mother, Karmen Lowery, said. "We do what we do because of him. We want him to be better than what we were before, so for him to say that, that's really cool. We're always so proud of him."
Lowery has carved his own path, but now he and his father, Ferris Lowery Sr., share more than a name. They are the first father-son duo to each win the WJBF Scholar Athlete award.
Lowery, Jr. hasn't decided on a college yet, but he's hoping to play football and wants to pursue a degree in physical therapy.
