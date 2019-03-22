WJBF's Scholar Athlete: Augusta Prep's Zenia Nava

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) -- - Zenia Nava was the vice president of the National Honor Society as a junior, also earning special honors in math, Spanish and English. Nava is also the 2018 Presbyterian College Junior Fellow Scholar award winner.

She's accomplished accolades on the track and soccer field as well, as a freshman and sophomore she helped lead the Cavaliers to two state championships. As a junior, she was the GISA 400 meter champion.

"Definitely my parents that motivate from my parents and my coaches and knowing that I have someone to look up to and motivate me and drive me and do well," said Nava. "I do it for them. In soccer I want to win a state championship again and we won it two years freshman and sophomore year so we're trying to get it again senior year."



"Easy going friendly and has a lot of friends here and is just alot of fun to be around and I think that's one of the qualities that make her a good leader,"said Tom Holodak, head soccer coach.

Zebnnia will play soccer at Francis Marion next year and will study biology with hopes of becoming a doctor.