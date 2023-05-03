AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Emma King has been a soccer star, as well as a cheerleader, at Washington Wilkes High School for the last 4 years but now she is being recognized for her hard work off the field. Emma works two jobs, has a 4.0 GPA, and is one of the top three students in her graduating class. For her efforts Emma has also been named this week’s Scholar Athlete.

Emma’s family and soccer coach, Brittney Fuller, credit her success to motivation and hard work. Coach Fuller called her a “leader” in an interview and noted that Emma’s positive impact on the team comes from being a good example. “She is an extremely motivated and determined student athlete. She balances her academics with her athletics as well as working two jobs. She’s a leader on and off the field,” said Coach Fuller.

With her great grades and outstanding athletic ability, Emma will be attending Augusta University where she will be studying sports medicine and physical therapy. Congratulations to Emma King and her entire family!