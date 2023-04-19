AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Tryston McCladdie has been a baseball star at Harlem High School for the last 4 years, but now he is being recognized for his hard work off the field. With a 3.7 GPA and finishing the year in the top 50 of his graduating class, Tryston has been named Scholar Athlete of the Week.

As a 4-year starter for Jimmie Lewis’ team, Tryston has been named Region Player of the Year twice and an MBP All-American. His parents and coaches say he has always been a hard worker with Head Coach Jimmie Lewis calling him a “leader” and noting that Tryston’s positive impact comes from the way he leads. “Other kids see that and buy into that,” says Coach Lewis.

With his great grades and outstanding athletic ability, Tryston has committed to Clemson where he will continue his baseball career. Congratulations to Tryston McCladdie and his entire family!