AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Trey Huff, a 3-sport athlete from Lincoln County High School, was named Scholar Athlete of the Week for his hard work in athletics and in the classroom.

In football, Trey was the All-State Defensive Player of the Year, on the All-CSRA Team, and had the All-CSRA Powerade Play of the Year. In baseball, he was a 1st Team All-Region infielder, and named the Most Outstanding Player. In track, he was a State Champion in the 4×100, just to name a few accomplishments.

Trey is also outstanding in the classroom as he won the Georgia Certificate of Merit and has the 2nd highest average in the class of 2023. His parents and coaches say his success is due to his determination and his commitment to being a hard worker.