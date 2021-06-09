Scholar Athlete: Williston-Elko’s Jeb Lott

AUGUSTA, Ga ( WJBF) – Williston-Elko senior Jeb Lott achieved many accolades in the classroom and on the football during his tenure as a Blue Devil. He was the president of the National Honor Society along with being a delegate for Palmetto Boys State, where he proudly represented not only his school but the Williston community.

On the football field, Jeb was a four year varsity football letterman, team captain and received all region honors twice with all-state mentions.

He says, he’s most proud of what representing his community at the Palmetto Boys State, accomplishing that felt amazing because of the example he set for his peers and his siblings.

” Just being there to show you like, hey if I can do it you can do it,” said Lottt. “It’s just one

of those things, if you put your mind to it you can accomplish anything. So just being able

to be put in the spots that I was and show that any old person from Williston-Elko can

make a difference in their community anyone else can too,” he added.

Jeb will continue his education at Clemson University and pursue a degree in criminal justice.