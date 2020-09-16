Scholar Athlete of the Week: Harlem’s Cedric Cullars

Harlem High School senior Cedric Cullars is the first WJBF Scholar Athlete of the Week recipient for the 2020-21 school year.

Cullars is a three-sport athlete for the Bulldogs, starting for the football, basketball and baseball team. He was named All-CSRA in football and was also named as the Bulldogs’ Player of the Year in 2019. He was named All-Region in basketball.

Cedric carries a B+ average as a student-athlete.

“You just kind of observe and watch him take that leadership role and we don’t have to really worry about this kid he’s going to do what it take to success and he has a strong village we encourage him,” said Lisa Curtis, Cedric’s aunt.

“My little cousins, brothers and the younger players on the football team if people look up to you, you have to do the right things and it’s good for the community,” added Cedric.

He plans to study physical therapy after graduation.