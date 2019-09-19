Scholar Athlete of the Week: Grovetown’s Brianna Ladiero

Brianna Ladiero is this week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Ladiero is a senior at Grovetown High School. She carries a 4.0 GPA and is ranked 10th in her class of more than 400 students.

She is also a member of the National Honor Society, the Science Honor Society and a Governor’s Honor Program nominee.

Brianna plays lacrosse for the Warriors and is captain of the cheerleading squad. She is a 2019 Top 40 Cheerleader of the Year candidate in the state of Georgia.

Her father, Addison, proudly serves the United States as a soldier in the Army.

“You’ve seen what the military has had to do for the past two decades, and I’ve probably been gone a third of her life,” said Addison. “So all the credit goes to my wife and her teachers and coaches. I feel great about her award. All the credit goes to my wife, and the great staff that they have here. She’s had great mentors to help her along the way.”

Brianna echoed her father’s sentiments. “My coaches and my teachers and my parents and my family motivate me all the time. And that helps me to learn to motivate myself and just be the best that I can be,” she said.

She was nominated by her cheerleading coach at Grovetown, Kelli Jones, who describes Brianna as a leader both in the classroom and on the field.

“She’s very selfless, too,” said Jones. “She’s looking out for Brianna, but she’s looking out for the interests of her peers and those around her, probably more than herself, and I think that’s what makes her super successful too.”

Ladiero hopes to enroll at Georgia Tech and one day become a surgeon.