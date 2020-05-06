Scholar Athlete Lincoln County’s Katelyn Bennett

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Katelyn Bennett of Lincoln County was a thre sport athlete for the Red Devils. She is the reigning 1-A public schools state champion in triple jump. Katelyn also claimed the 2019 region championship in the 100 meter hurdle.

Katelyn’s was a stellar high school student as she finished in the top 10 in her senior class, while also being apart of the Beta Club and Presbyterian College Junior Fellow.

” It takes a lot of encouragement and determination,” said Bennett.

With a huge support system, Katelyn says her friends and family are the people that push her to do her best.

“It makes us feel like we’ve done something right, especially having teenagers – we’re really proud and extremely blessed,” said Latanza Williams, Katelyn’s mother.