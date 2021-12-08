Scholar Athlete Award: Williston-Elko’ Bryce Washington

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Williston-Elko senior Bryce Washington has made the all-region, all-state and all-area teams throughout his high school football career.

Along with athletics Bryce has been able to hold a 3.3 gpa his senior year of high school. He says that none of his accomplishments would be achievable with his strong and loving support system.

” It’s really like a dream come true. I’ve always dreamed of this stuff and so it’s really just happening now,” said Bryce.

” I am so proud of Bryce. Bryce is an amazing kid he tries to go above and beyond and so I’m just very proud,” added his mother, Charlene.

Bryce hopes to attend a four year university next year and pursue a career in marine biology.