Scholar Athlete Award: Westminster’s Carter Huss

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The very first Scholar Athlete Award recipient of the 2021 school year is Westminister’s Carter Huss. Carter has maintained a grade point average above 3.0 throughout his high school career.

Carter has also excelled athletically as well, he was named to the all-region team in basketball and received all-region and all-state honors in football. Huss says his daily success begins with a plan.

” I definitely say just time, having to be able to workout and homework all of that balancing

can get challenging at times but you can figure out how to do it ,”said Huss.

His parents Kristen and Corey both feel as Carter is a good figure for his peers and follow and is leader in his community. “I feel like he’s self-less in the classroom and on the basketball court and just makes us proud, “said his mother, Kristen.

” Sports, academics, friends, religion he balances everything really well and gives his time and dedicates

to each of them really well,” added his father, Corey.

Carter plans to attend Georgia College of Samford University in the fall of 2022.