Scholar Athlete Award: Wagener-Salley’s Nigel Brown

AUGUSTA, Ga ( WJBF) – This week’s Scholar Athlete recipient reins from Wagener-Salley High School, where they pride themselves on their work ethic and accomplishing the task at hand. War Eagles senior Nigel Brown embodies that work ethic.

Nigel was a three-time all-region player selected and was named the regions best offensive lineman following his senior season. In the classroom he made A-honor roll and held a 3.4 gpa. Nigel credits the help of his mother for being the reason he was so successful in high school.

“Me and my mom would put together a schedule every week. Like I would go to the gym at this time, I go to work that time, I got to practice that time. My mom did everything for me and my family,” said Nigel.

Nigel will continue his football career at Presbyterian College.