Scholar Athlete Award: Thomson’s Cameron Rodgers

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – High school sports on hold as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, however the Scholar Athlete Awards continue. This weeks Scholar Athlete Award winner is Thomson’s Cameron Rodgers.

He was a Governor’s Honor nominee in engineering and held the highest GPA on the Bulldogs football team. Despite being hurt for a good portion of his senior season, Cameron fought to be on the field as a two year starter.

“It was a bit shocking, I mean I’m a bit smart, but I didn’t think that I would win the award but I’m very honored to receive this award,” said Rodgers.

Cameron plans on attending Kennesaw State and study engineering.

