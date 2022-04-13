AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Strom Thurmond senior Taylor Dean, holds herself to very high standards, which is why she ranked third in her graduating class.

Dean participates in several extracurricular activities at Strom Thurmond, she is the Student Body President and the Beta Club Treasure. She even maintains a 5.05 GPA. Taylor will also graduate from high school with an Associates degree in Art.

When Taylor isn’t in the books, she spends her time in the swimming pool, as she is a six-year varsity letterman for the Rebels swimming program. She is also the team captain and has received MVP and all-region honors, and she still finds the time to teach swimming at the Aiken YMCA. She says her busy schedule is preparing her for the future.

” I ‘ve never missed a practice, I’ve never missed an assignment either, so it’s very balanced,

I have a schedule and kept that schedule,” said Dean, she then added, ” It’s really going

to prepare me for life and whenever I have to go to college and I’m going to have a strict schedule so it’s going to prepare me for that the job force anything.”

Taylor will swim at Lander University next year and hopes to graduate from undergrad within two to three years, so she can tackle going to physical therapy school.