Scholar Athlete Award: Strom Thurmond’s Patrick Westbrook

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Strom Thurmond’s Patrick Westbrook is one of the brightest minds of the Rebels football team, he’s fourth in his class and as a weighted GPA of 4.929. He’s a member of the Millenium club, Junior Scholar club and Beta club.

Patrick has also been apart of the Rebels football program all four years of high school, and he started at quarter his senior year. Patrick says, due to games being canceled due to COVID-19, he treated everyday in the classroom and football field like it was his last.

“Not knowing if we’re going to have a season or not at certain points and not knowing if we were going to have practice or not it just motivated me to treat every day like it was my last,” said Patrick.

Patrick would like to study at either Clemson or Charleston Southern next year and hopes to walk on the football team.